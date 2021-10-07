Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Up 50.6% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $130,673.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.