Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $146,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

