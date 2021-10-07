Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,230,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.