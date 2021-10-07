Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.43. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 31,972 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOTU. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.24.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

