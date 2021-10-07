Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:IT opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

