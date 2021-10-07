Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
NYSE:IT opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.81. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.
In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
