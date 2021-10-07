Gas Trading 19% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Gas has a market cap of $96.99 million and approximately $72.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00017799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,785.37 or 0.99972106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.53 or 0.06536251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

