Gems Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $406,072.66 and approximately $1,739.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00229707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00104152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

