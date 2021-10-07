Genaro Network Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

