General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,655,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,664. General Electric has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

