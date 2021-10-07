General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.