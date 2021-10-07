GenesisX (XGS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $65,049.24 and $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,961,466 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

