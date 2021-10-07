Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 14,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

