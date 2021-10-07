Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.