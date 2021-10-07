Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,200,144 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Visa worth $6,529,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $229.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The company has a market capitalization of $447.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

