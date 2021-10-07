Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,145 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,742,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after acquiring an additional 342,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $456.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

