Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 185,867 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,074,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $395.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.64 and its 200 day moving average is $371.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.