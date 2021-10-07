Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 497,399 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Bank of America worth $4,790,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 319,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

