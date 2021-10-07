Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 564,757 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Eli Lilly and worth $3,196,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $509,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.19. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,330. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

