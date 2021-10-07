Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 735,828 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Citigroup worth $2,357,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

C stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 134,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,673,615. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

