Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 740,044 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Honeywell International worth $2,478,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 535,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.