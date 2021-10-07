Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 830,122 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,205,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

