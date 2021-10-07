Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of The Walt Disney worth $4,893,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.30. 55,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a market cap of $323.99 billion, a PE ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

