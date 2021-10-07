Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Union Pacific worth $2,215,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

