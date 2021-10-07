Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Intel worth $4,291,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,624,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,040 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $54.46. 164,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

