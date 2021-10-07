Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Medtronic worth $2,699,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $127.98. 16,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

