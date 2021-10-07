Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 176,270 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Broadcom worth $3,065,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $494.66. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.45 and its 200 day moving average is $474.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

