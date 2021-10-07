Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 215,805 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Mastercard worth $5,166,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

