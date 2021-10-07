Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 323,633 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Accenture worth $2,992,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.32. 5,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. The stock has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.51. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

