Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 475,469 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,761,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.