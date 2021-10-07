Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 507,599 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of McDonald’s worth $2,845,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $248.77. 9,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.