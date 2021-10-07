Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 536,758 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Walmart worth $3,210,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,549,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $389.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.