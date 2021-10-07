Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Oracle worth $2,245,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.24. 28,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

