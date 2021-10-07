Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of The Procter & Gamble worth $5,584,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of PG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

