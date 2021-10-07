Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Exxon Mobil worth $4,118,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

XOM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 141,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $257.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

