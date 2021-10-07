Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Billion Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of BlackRock worth $1,879,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $851.00. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $584.32 and a one year high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

