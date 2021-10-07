Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Billion Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Danaher worth $2,679,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.09. 6,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

