Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Billion Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of NIKE worth $3,146,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

