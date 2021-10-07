Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Billion Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Texas Instruments worth $3,203,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.28. 12,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

