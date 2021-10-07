Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Billion Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of The Coca-Cola worth $3,222,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 332,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

