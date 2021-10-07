Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Billion Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of salesforce.com worth $3,353,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The firm has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

