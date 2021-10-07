Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.27 Billion Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Comcast worth $4,265,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 292,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 113,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

