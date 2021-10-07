Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Cisco Systems worth $3,696,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 85,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

