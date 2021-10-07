Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Linde worth $2,311,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.62. 18,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.