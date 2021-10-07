Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,435,230 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $3,429,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 165,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

