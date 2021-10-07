Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 185,421 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Caterpillar worth $1,848,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.59. 17,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.