Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,233,072 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Pfizer worth $3,764,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. 172,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,536,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.