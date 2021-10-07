Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 415,144 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of NextEra Energy worth $2,226,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 78,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

