Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 958,285 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,285 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Philip Morris International worth $2,598,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.44. 5,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,485. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

