Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Chevron worth $3,190,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 166,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. 119,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.48.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

