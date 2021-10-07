Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of American Tower worth $2,252,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.04 and its 200-day moving average is $267.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

